Delight for Reed youngsters as wait for a victory ends in dramatic fashion

Published: 2:41 PM June 15, 2021

Reed Cricket Club youngsters got a win for the first time in two years. - Credit: REED CC

Reed's youngsters showed their battling qualities once again but this game against Broxbourne came with an added bonus- victory at last.

It has two years since the U13 side tasted the sweet taste of success but they have never given up believing and they showed all their fight and desire to take down the league leaders.

It went down to the wire but batting first Reed set a total of 123-6.

Tight bowling kept the runs down but newcomer Lewis Abdul-Karim arrived at the crease in the fifth over with Reed on 12 and he found the boundary twice before being run out by a direct throw from deep.

From 47-2 though they soon raced past the 100, Callum Rickets finishing on 13 while Tom Green (29) and Daniel Vincent (18) did plenty of damage also.

Reed's bowling needed to be composed and tight and it was. Vincent and Ricketts conceded a combined 16 in five overs while Abdul-Karim took a wicket.

The ever-dependable Lily Hall with support from Eddie Cooke also frustrated Broxbourne and left them falling behind the run rate.

And with solid spells from Green and Aaron Nash, who finished on 1-10, Broxbourne needed 20 off the final over.

They came close but fell four runs short, starting the Reed party.

The first team are also struggling for victories, a fact that remains despite another valiant and gallant showing in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division.

North Mymms were the visitors to Blacksmith Lane and the home side scored a creditable 225-9, set on its way by a solid opening partnership between Ed Wharton (19) and Will Heslam (28) and finished off by the lower order who stood up to be counted.

Kallum Ward got an aggressive 23 while Sean Tidey managed 26 and Jack Caine top-scored with 37.

To cap a heartening display, 15-year-old Sam Osborne bagged a chanceless 36 on debut, ably assisted by Toby Fynn (20).

Wharton did has level best to rip the heart of Mymms, taking 4-50, but two substantial partnerships in the middle order made the outcome inevitable, the visitors winning by four wickets.

Nine bonus points is Reed's largest haul of the season so far and there will be hope that victories will soon follow if the performances remain as gallant.