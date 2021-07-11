Reed suffering continues as Potters Bar the latest to take victory

Published: 3:44 PM July 11, 2021

Reed's difficult season in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division continues to frustrate after falling to another defeat - this one at home to defending champions Potters Bar.

The home side were put into bat on a slow wicket and only Richard Wharton with 23 was able to tame the early Bar attack.

They were reduced to 49-5 but late call-up Stuart Smith salvaged some respectability with a stubborn 16 not out while Ed Wharton was at his swashbuckling best with 35

Luke Chapman ended the resistance with 5-9 to leave Reed on 120 and it took Bar 27 overs to reach their target, losing just two wickets in the process.

Ed Wharton returned though with an unchanged 14-over spell earning him 1-46 and the man of the match performance.

Reed U11s though are enjoying life at the other end of the table after a 38-run win at Broxbourne sent them top.

Coach Simon Jackson said: "It was a great game played in a good fun spirit throughout. All the players should be pleased with their improvement and their continued maturity and performances on the field."