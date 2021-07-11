Reed suffering continues as Potters Bar the latest to take victory
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Reed's difficult season in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division continues to frustrate after falling to another defeat - this one at home to defending champions Potters Bar.
The home side were put into bat on a slow wicket and only Richard Wharton with 23 was able to tame the early Bar attack.
They were reduced to 49-5 but late call-up Stuart Smith salvaged some respectability with a stubborn 16 not out while Ed Wharton was at his swashbuckling best with 35
Luke Chapman ended the resistance with 5-9 to leave Reed on 120 and it took Bar 27 overs to reach their target, losing just two wickets in the process.
Ed Wharton returned though with an unchanged 14-over spell earning him 1-46 and the man of the match performance.
Reed U11s though are enjoying life at the other end of the table after a 38-run win at Broxbourne sent them top.
Coach Simon Jackson said: "It was a great game played in a good fun spirit throughout. All the players should be pleased with their improvement and their continued maturity and performances on the field."
Most Read
- 1 Meldreth firm fined hundreds of thousands for risking staff safety
- 2 Psychic medium Mark Gilbert 'deserving recipient' of community grant from Royston's Accountancy Practice
- 3 Red Arrows to fly over Hertfordshire following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final
- 4 Red Arrows fly in to headline IWM Duxford Summer Air Show
- 5 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
- 6 Government looking for rightful heirs to 160 unclaimed Herts inheritances
- 7 Speed limit to be lowered on A1198 after safety improvements bid
- 8 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest
- 9 Parishioners create handmade flower tower at church
- 10 Determined supporters vow to Race for Life as Cancer Research UK events return to Hertfordshire