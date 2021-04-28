Reed off and running with sights on a fourth National Village Cup victory

Published: 7:45 AM April 28, 2021

Perennial challengers for the National Village Cup Reed are at it again with victory in their first game of the new tournament.

Hare Street & Hormead were the opponents at Blacksmiths Lane and were sent packing on the end of a 102-run win for the hosts.

Three-time winners Reed, who last lifted the cup in 2019, lost the toss and were put into bat, although it didn't prove much of a problem once they got over a jittery start.

They were in trouble at 13-2 after five overs but a century partnership between Stuart Smith and Kallum Ward led the revival.

And once Ward was out for 61, scored off just 46 balls, skipper Ed Garrott took up the reins with a further 70 runs.

Smith eventually fell for 75 in 83 deliveries while the captain fell one short of his 50.

Late runs for Michael Robertson (39) proved useful and got Reed to 271-7 in their 40 overs.

Hare Street opened with former Reed colt Reece Fitzgerald (50) and Hugh McNamara and were on 99-2 at one point as they tried to kick on.

But Reed tightened the screw in the middle overs with Giblin (3-14) and Garrott leaving the visitors on 116-5.

A partnership of 47 for the six wickets kept Hare Street involved but then it fell apart in a hurry as Rupert Martin and Ward, who both finished on 2-44, cleaned up the tail, leaving the visitors on 169 all out.

Reed will now host Preston in the second round on May 9.

Their second team meanwhile were just happy to be playing after a hard winter but they were still pleased to return from a friendly at Flitwick with an equally-impressive 104-run win.

A large boundary and shaggy outfield had Reed struggling somewhat at 66-4 with half their allotted overs already used.

But just as it was starting to look like a tough afternoon, Chris Jackson and Karl Ward got together and took advantage of the improving pitch.

They added 143 as a partnership with Ward eventually out for 61 in the penultimate over. Jackson though was on 97 at the end which saw Reed on 214-5.

And the reply by Flitwick never really bore fruit as Reed took wickets at steady intervals.

The hosts were all out for 110, Greg McKinnell taking four wickets and young spinner Will Archer claiming two.