Double defeat for Reed cricketers

Published: 9:00 AM May 13, 2021

Reed Cricket Club suffered double disappointment in their latest league and cup outings at the weekend.

They travelled to Potters Bar for a Herts League Premier Division contest on Saturday and were sent into the field by the hosts after losing the toss.

Edward Wharton struck early with the ball, with Toby Flynn and Tom Greaves also having success to reduce Bar to 77-3, before a 73-run stand between Ashane Wijesuriya (50) and Miguel Machado (31).

Sean Tidey, Kapil Dave and Wharton (2-45) claimed further wickets as Bar closed their 40 overs on 216-8, but Wharton and William Heslam fell cheaply in reply to leave Reed 20-2.

Robert Lankester fought a lonely fight after that, as wickets continued to fall, and hit two sixes and five fours in his 53 off 68 balls.

Greaves was the only other Reed batsman to reach double figures, though, as the visitors were dismissed for 117 in the 31st over to fall to a 99-run defeat.

Reed welcomed Preston for a National Village Cup tie on Sunday and captain Edward Garrott put the visitors into bat after winning the toss.

It looked to have paid off as the former winners reduced their rivals to 74-6, with Julian Fynn and Matthew Bowles claiming a pair of wickets apiece as Rupert Martin and Karl Ward also struck.

But Preston's lower order batsmen rallied to lift the total to 167, as Bowles (4-39), Fynn (3-23) and Ward (2-37) added to their hauls with the ball.

And Reed, after their openers had put on 37, began to lose wickets at regular intervals in reply, as only Richard Barlow, who hit a six and five fours in his 49 off 71 balls, and Garrott (12) reached double figures.

Tim Collins (4-18) did most of the damage with the ball, as Peter Murrell (2-12) and Oliver Gallimore (2-41) nabbed braces to dismiss Reed for 111 in the 29th over.

Reed welcome Totteridge Milhillians in the league on Saturday (11am), while the seconds travel to Hemel Hempstead Town and the thirds entertain West Herts fourths at Freman College.

The under-15s travel to Royston tonight (Thursday, 6pm).