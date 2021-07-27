News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fine show from youngster Sam Osborne but Reed suffer narrow loss

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:28 PM July 27, 2021   
Reed's Tom Greaves

Tom Greaves scored 43 and took two wickets for Reed against Hoddesdon in the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: DANNY LOO

There was a starring role for 15-year-old Sam Osborne as Reed slipped to an agonising defeat at home to Hoddesdon.

Still searching for their first win of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division season, Osborne showed maturity beyond his years to score a flawless 58 and drag Reed to 162.

Skipper Tom Greaves also added 43 but it looked as if the visitors would stroll to success when they reached 78-1.

Spinner Kapil Dave made the breakthrough on his way to 3-46, with Ed Wharton (3-36) and Greaves (2-45) also contributing as Reed recovered to leave Hoddesdon on 151-8.

Luke Monger though guided his side to the required runs and send Reed to defeat.

The second team did win though, beating Bayford & Hertford by the same score.

The hosts made 191-7, Owen Hughes with 3-36, but it wasn't until the penultimate delivery that Reed got across the line.

Phil Frenay got 42 and there was quick-fire scores from skipper Ed Garrott (23 in 22) and Mike Robertson (30 in 19) but it was left to Hughes and Mike Catt (43*) to score the winning runs.

