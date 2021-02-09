Reed get home draw as Hertfordshire T20 competition returns in 2021

Published: 2:25 PM February 9, 2021

Reed will be the hosts of one of the groups in the 2021 Hertfordshire T20 competition. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The draw for the 2020 Hertfordshire T20 county competition will not go to waste following a meeting of the Herts Cricket League.

Last year’s scheduled event was cancelled as COVID-19 hit almost all sporting action but it has now been decided that the 2020 competition will just be played this year.

It means Reed will be the hosts of group C on Saturday, May 1, with Harpenden, Old Owens and Hoddesdon the visitors.

It is the latter who the home side will play in the semi-final with the final against the winner of the other game later in the day.

Elsewhere Radlett will host the group D games with a mouth-watering clash against Potters Bar, the other game there being North Mymms or Championship side Langleybury.

Hertford host Shenley Village, Hemel Hempstead and West Herts in group A and group B will feature Letchworth Garden City, Preston, Bishop's Stortford and home side Welwyn Garden City.

The winners of the four groups will then go on to the finals day on Sunday, June 27.