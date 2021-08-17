Reed suffer relegation from Herts Cricket League Premier Division after defeat at North Mymms
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Reed's stay in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division is over after defeat at North Mymms confirmed the relegation with three games still to play.
The final outcome had been on the cards for a good portion of the campaign but a battling draw at Harpenden followed by victory over in their last two games had at least sent the confidence levels rocketing.
They took that self-belief in to the game at Home Farm, winning the toss and electing to bat first.
But despite 47 from Matt Sampson, crafted in a stubborn manner from 90 deliveries, and an equally dogged 14 for Sam Osborne, they were all out for 118 in the 46th over.
The hosts' reply was swift and ruthless and finished inside 19 overs.
Kapil Dave and Ed Wharton both managed two wickets each but they were the only breakthroughs as Armaan Randhawa (41) and Neil Bamford (37) led Mymms to the win.
The penultimate home game sees league leaders Radlett come to Blacksmith's Lane on Saturday.
