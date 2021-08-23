Reed stun league leaders Radlett to claim memorable victory in Premier Division

Published: 2:35 PM August 23, 2021

Toby Fynn was among the wicket in Reed's stunning win over Radlett in Herts Cricket League Premier Division. - Credit: HARRY HUBBARD

Reed may have already been relegated from Herts Cricket League Premier Division but they are going out in style - after a superb victory over league leaders Radlett.

The rain-affected match saw each side face 32 overs but by the end Reed emerged victorious by 14 runs.

Their recent history is packed with historic moments, not least the three wins in the National Village Cup, but the stunning upset will be counted among them.

The foundation for the victory was laid in the first short period of 16 overs.

Rob Lankester and William Heslam (16) dashed to an opening partnership of 50 in just seven overs scoring all their runs in boundaries.

Tom Greaves (14) then supported Lankester as they took the total to 87 before the rain set in.

On the resumption, Lankester fell for another scintillating half-century as the Radlett spinners, Kabir Toor (5-11) and Aum Patel (3-27) wrested back control, although Stuart Smith (16) managed to martial the tail through to the final over to accumulate 158 runs.

In reply Radlett set off in pursuit of a revised Duckworth-Lewis total of 179 with their own impressive century-stand between Fraser Crawford (47) and Dominic Chatfield (54).

However Reed's quartet of bowlers, Ed Wharton, Matt Giblin, Toby Fynn and Greaves kept the scoring rate down until Fynn (2-37) broke the partnership with a spectacular running catch by Lankester on the long leg boundary.

This was the spark that ignited Reed's fire as Kapil Dave and the returning Wharton began to mop up the rest of their opponent's line-up.

With the help of four more brilliant catches by Lankester in the outfield, including an incredible one-handed diving effort, the pair worked their way through Radlett's middle order leaving them requiring 30 from the remaining four overs with four wickets left.

They had halved the deficit when keeper Sean Tidey brought off his own remarkable one-handed dive to start the slide as all four wickets fell for a single run leaving them 164 all out.

Wharton finished with 3-39 and Dave took the ball home with figures of 5-30 from his six overs.

Reed go to Hertford in their penultimate fixture before finishing the year at home against Welwyn Garden City.