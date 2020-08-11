Reed chalk up first victory of the season in emphatic style

Mitchell Cooper guided Reed to their first Herts Cricket League Premier Division win. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD Archant

Reed are off the mark with their first success in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division – a four-wicket win at North Mymms.

It needed a resolute partnership to first steady the ship and then send it across the line but in truth this was a well-deserved and emphatic victory.

Mitchell Cooper’s 41 not out in 33 balls, together with 24* from Stuart Smith came just at the right time as Mymms, and Rhys Wynne in particular had threatened to deprive them.

The home skipper took 5-43 to leave Reed on the ropes at 56-5.

But Smith and Jack Caine (31) got the recovery going before Cooper sent any loose delivery to all corners of the ground.

The day had started with them losing the toss and being put into the field.

Opening bowlers Ed Wharton and Jack Tidey bowled excellent lines to keep the scoring down and it was Tidey, who returned miserly figures of 1-9 from his nine overs, who snared the first wicket, Hamza Ahmed caught at mid-on by Caine with the score on 19.

Wharton was soon in on the act with a great slip catch from Sean Tidey and the runs dried up for Mymms as both opening bowlers bowled their full allocation of overs in one go.

Sean Tidey came into the attack and took a wicket in his first over, finishing with 3-39 and Cooper showed it was going to be a good day for him personally with 3-26.

They had Mymms struggling at 64-7 but Wynne and Owen Millard doubled the score, before Sean Tidey took his third wicket.

Two wickets from Matt Giblin (2-25) wrapped up the tail with the hosts all out for 152 in the last over.

The seconds also cruised to victory, beating Sandridge by seven wickets to maintain their unbeaten start to the season but the thirds lost to Rickmansworth by four wickets despite 65 from Richard Johnson and 44 not out from Lloyd Bowman.

There was also a win for Reed’s U10 side at Knebworth Park.

The squad contained a number from last year’s unbeaten U9 team but many were making their debut.

Captain Josh Heslam set the tone by clean bowling two of the home side in the first over and he was well supported by Jon Green.

All of the young Reed bowling unit played well containing Park to a score of 225, with the pick of the remainder of the attack Rory Longland and seven-year old off spinner Eddie Heslam who bagged 2-0 in two overs.

And they held their nerve in reply to win by 18 runs, Joseph Rhodes and Josh Heslam both finding the boundary.