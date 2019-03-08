Advanced search

Reed Cricket Club looking for glory on every front

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 May 2019

Reed skipper Tom Greaves. Picture: DANNY LOO

Reed skipper Tom Greaves. Picture: DANNY LOO

Reed Cricket Club’s captain Tom Greaves sees no reason why they cannot make an impact in all competitions this season.

The two-time winners of the National Village Cup always have their eyes set on a return to Lords but the skipper believes his 2019 squad is more than capable of producing the goods in the Saracens Herts Cricket League Championship Division as well.

He said: “As always we will be fielding as strong a side as possible this year and although we haven't signed any new players, I believe the availability is looking very good.”

The Blacksmith's Lane-based club will run three sides in the SHCL and Greaves says there is a buzz about the whole squad.

He said: “Winter nets have gone down very well and the guys are looking forward to getting stuck into it.

“We have retained all of our players over the winter, and with a couple of job changes, some of our members that only played a handful of games are now looking forward to playing a full season.

“Young Rob Lankaster has taken up the vice captaincy role this year, he had a good season last year with out making big runs.

“I'm backing him to go big this year and really stamp his mark on the team.”

