Reed Cricket Club looking for glory on every front

Reed Cricket Club’s captain Tom Greaves sees no reason why they cannot make an impact in all competitions this season.

The two-time winners of the National Village Cup always have their eyes set on a return to Lords but the skipper believes his 2019 squad is more than capable of producing the goods in the Saracens Herts Cricket League Championship Division as well.

He said: “As always we will be fielding as strong a side as possible this year and although we haven't signed any new players, I believe the availability is looking very good.”

The Blacksmith's Lane-based club will run three sides in the SHCL and Greaves says there is a buzz about the whole squad.

He said: “Winter nets have gone down very well and the guys are looking forward to getting stuck into it.

“We have retained all of our players over the winter, and with a couple of job changes, some of our members that only played a handful of games are now looking forward to playing a full season.

“Young Rob Lankaster has taken up the vice captaincy role this year, he had a good season last year with out making big runs.

“I'm backing him to go big this year and really stamp his mark on the team.”