Rampant attack fires Reed back into promotion picture

Letchworth Garden City's Johnny Harris gets trapped LBW by Reed captain Tom Greaves in the match between Letchworth and Reed. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Reed moved back into the Herts Cricket League Championship play-off place as their bowling attack blew away a struggling Old Owens side on Saturday in a seven-wicket win.

Asked to bat first by the home side, Old Owens were torn apart by Reed's attack as they finished 105 all out from just 28 overs, with Usama Mir top scoring on 28.

The hosts eased to the winning total of 106 despite losing three wickets, as Zachary McGuigan hit 40.

Reed took a crucial early wicket when opener Chris Whitworth went for just five as he was trapped LBW by Edward Wharton.

The bowler caused havoc with Old Owens as he then got Ralph Lane for one and Brad Lane for four, with Jack Tidey removing Jordan Carter for 18 sandwiched in between.

Tidey then got Chris Palmer for four and Jordan Cleghorn for a duck, leaving the away side in serious trouble on 39-6.

Mir's 28 runs helped them to 80-7 before he became Tom Greaves' first victim of the afternoon, with Reed's bowlers making light work of the tailend as Old Owens finished 105 all out.

Wharton recorded figures of 5-41, while Tidey finished 3-32 and Greaves 2-25, as Reed's bowlers proved their worth once again.

Wharton then swapped ball for bat as he opened the home side's innings, hitting 27 before being bowled by Jack Bloxham.

Robert Lankester was in next, but he only managed 11 before being caught by Cleghorn off the bowling of Mir.

McGuigan was still at the crease though, and he hit a knock of 40 before being run out by Sam Boothby to leave Reed 83-3.

It was all a little too late for Old Owens though as James Heslam and Michael Catt fired the runs need for a home victory.

The 30-point win sees Reed move back up to second place in the Championship, just seven points behind leaders Hoddesdon.

Their climb into the play-off spot came about after Shenley Village's title challenged continued to falter, losing by seven wickets to Hemel Hempstead.

Reed take on Dunstable this weekend looking for another win to secure their place at the top end of the ever changing Championship landscape.

They will also be eyeing results elsewhere as table toppers Hoddesdon take on Flitwick, while Shenley Village battle it out with Ampthill Town.

They will also have a local derby in the quarter-final of The Cricketer Village Cup on Sunday, when they make the short trip to take on Foxton, as both sides look to take a step closer to the final.