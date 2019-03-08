new

Mossey fights wind and rain to climb standings with impressive Knockhill display

Luke Mossey takes on a corner at Knockhill in difficult conditions. Picture: Ian Hopgood/OMG Racing Archant

Royston's Luke Mossey finished 7th and 8th in both races at Knockhill in round four of the Bennett's British Superbike Championship, depsite difficult weather conditions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mossey qualified in 11th in a time of 1:25.819, but gained places in race one and two as other riders struggled in the wind and rain in Fife, Scotland.

"It was a really positive weekend, we came here open minded with quite a big change and it paid off," said the OMG Racing Suzuki driver.

"We're definitely going in the right direction and the team are working so hard to get us where we need to be.

"7th and 8th doesn't sound amazing but honestly, it's a big step.

"The start of the season has all been about finding a setup that suits me and I think this weekend has been a real big breakthrough for us.

"Big thanks to the team and next up its Snetterton, my local circuit and home round, so we'll keep working and hopefully be even closer to the front there."

You may also want to watch:

The result means Mossey picks up 17 points and climbs the overall Bennett's British Superbike standings to 11th.

Teammate Josh Elliot also picked up points at Knockhill, finishing 15th and 14th.

OMG Racing team principal, Paul Curran was delighted with Mossey's performance and is pleased to see the team moving in the right direction.

"It was a bit of a mixed weekend weather-wise. When we arrived it was 'Costa del Fife' and it turned into typical Scottish weather by the end of the weekend," he said.

"We had some good results from Luke, two top 10's, the first in tricky conditions, the second dry but extremely windy.

"Josh scored points in both races again but not where he wants to be obviously, we tried a number of different directions since Silverstone and things haven't just clicked back into place for him since then.

"We leave with lots of data to go through and we're still the top Suzuki's in the championship, so now its off to draw up a plan of attack for the next round."

Mossey will be looking to pick up more points and continue his climb up the standings in the next race weekend, when the Bennett's British Superbike Championship comes to Snetterton.