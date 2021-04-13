Non-league restructure to go ahead while Cambs County League cup competitions get started

Published: 2:43 PM April 13, 2021

Bassingbourn Football Club suffered a couple of defeats as the Cambs County League cups got under way. - Credit: BASS FC

Teams across the country are suddenly on the verge of promotion after the FA announced that a planned restructure of the non-league pyramid would go ahead.

The restructure will see one new division created at step four while two will be placed at step five.

It will create a total of 110 promotions between steps four and six, 20 clubs moving up from step five and 60 from step six to five.

Another 30 will move from step seven divisions, the equivalent of the county leagues in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

And while the changes do not affect Royston Town, some clubs could feel the knock-on effect down the leagues as clubs are moved to fit the new look.

There is no mention of relegation.

The FA said: "The alliance and leagues committees announced that they would consider the feasibility of undertaking the restructure, which was intended to take effect from the 2020-21 season.

"The committees have now met and will be recommending to the FA Council that the structural changes to the number of divisions be completed in order to address the imbalance that currently exists.

"The restructure will have a positive impact on a significant number of clubs, supporting them with reduced travel and costs and providing greater opportunities for generating income via localised fixtures."

The final decisions will continue to be discussed with "clubs and leagues kept updated on this process".

Meanwhile the late season cup competition, brought in by the Cambs County League in lieu of the curtailed league fixtures, got under way on Saturday.

In the Senior Cup Bassingbourn fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cambridge University Press and there was no joy either for their reserves as they lost 2-0 to Orwell Res in the Junior Cup.

That competition also saw defeats for the second strings of Melbourn and Guilden Morden, 2-0 to Linton Granta A and 3-0 at Thaxted Rangers Res respectively.

Guilden Morden' first-team also lost, 2-0 to Great Shelford Reserves in the Intermediate Cup but Melbourn enjoyed a 4-1 success over Steeple Morden.

Jack Gittins got two while there was one each for Ben Fox and Josh Cantle. Harry Lee replied for Steeple Morden.

Litlington Athletic also won 4-2 against Comberton United Res with Kyle Brown, Aaron Williams and James Evans among the scorers.