New captains at Royston Golf Club as course re-opens after restrictions

Darren Ellis is the new captain of Royston Golf Club. Picture: GARETH JONES PHOTOGRAPHY ©Gareth Jones, All Rights Reserved

Golfers have made their return to the fairways and greens at Royston Golf Club – and it coincides with a new captain being elected.

All courses across England were closed during the four weeks of government restrictions but access was granted again yesterday (Wednesday).

But while the course was closed at the Therfield Heath-based club, the AGM was held with Darren Ellis being named the new men’s captain.

He will be in the role for a year and looks forward to steering the club what will hopefully be a trouble-free 12 months.

He has been a member of RGC for a number of years and has been a committee member for three. Last year saw him serve as vice-captain to Alan Greenbank with both working hard to steer the club through the pandemic.

Other key appointments at the AGM included Sandy Griffin as lady captain for a second year and Roger Craigen as senior’s captain.