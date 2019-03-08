Advanced search

And the new! Maggie Brown claims national title for Royston Rockets BMX Club

PUBLISHED: 06:29 04 September 2019

Maggie Brown of Royston Rockets stands on top of the podium at the national championships.

Maggie Brown of Royston Rockets stands on top of the podium at the national championships.

Archant

Royston Rockets BMX club have a national champion in their ranks after Elizabeth Brown clinched the crown in the female 11-year class.

Royston Rockets' Maggie Brown with her national championship trophy.Royston Rockets' Maggie Brown with her national championship trophy.

Brown, known to all as Maggie, led a fantastic trip to Derby for the championship with the Burns Road-based club supplying 27 riders among the almost 1,300 other competitors.

This was the largest number of riders they have had taking part and aside from Brown there was plenty of other success stories on the international standard track that was running fast and smooth.

Josh Abbott finished fourth in the cruiser 13-14 year category, just missing the podium in a photo-finish, while Joshua Izzard took fifth in the 15-year-old male class.

Harriet Alexander was seventh in the female 15-years and James King eighth in the junior men 17-18 year class.

Royston Rockets took 27 riders to the national championships in Derby.Royston Rockets took 27 riders to the national championships in Derby.

The Rockets next big event is on Sunday when they host the BMX East Regional Championship.

