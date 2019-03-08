Advanced search

More trophy success for Royston Bowls Club's Rachel Tremlett

PUBLISHED: 11:54 02 September 2019

Royston Bowls Club's Rachel Tremlett has been in fine form this year.

Sweltering conditions couldn't stop Royston Bowls Club's Rachel Tremlett from claiming victory in the club's own Invitational Open Pairs tournament.

Sponsored by Newlings of Royston, the annual event draws players from around the country to compete for the title as well as cash prizes.

And partnered with Jamie Barker of St Neots, the duo win all four of their short-format rounds with sufficient shots difference to lift the crown.

It has been a good few weeks for Tremlett who, fresh from her senior international debut, has just returned from a fairly impressive visit to the Bowls England National Finals at Royal Leamington Spa.

She was once again in tandem with Devon Cooper of Baldock Town, entering the Junior Pairs not only as defending champions but also as winners of the British Ladies title.

Unfortunately, and despite a fantastic run, they couldn't add a successive title as they lost 23-5 to Hayley Kenny and Jasmie Wilson of Essex in the final.

She was also part of the club's fours, along with Heather Stapleford, Alice Lewis and Jess Eley, that were beaten by Oxfordshire.

