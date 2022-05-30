News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Another trophy for Morden Magpies youngsters

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:53 PM May 30, 2022
Morden Magpies U9s won the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League Knockout Cup.

Morden Magpies U9s won the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League Knockout Cup. - Credit: MORDEN MAGPIES FC

Morden Magpies U9s are at it again with another trophy to add to the collection.

Having already claimed the Cambridge United Abbey Cup and the London Colney Summer Tournament, the youngsters won the seven-a-side Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League Knockout Cup at the finals day held at Netherhall School in Cambridge.

Morden Magpies U9s won the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League Knockout Cup.

Morden Magpies U9s won the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League Knockout Cup. - Credit: MORDEN MAGPIES FC

They reached the final with wins over Cambourne Black Dragons (4-0), Bottisham (6-1), Whittlesford Warriors Reds (6-0) and Saffron Walden (3-2) before taking on Bar Hill Sharks in the final.

And once they got a nervy first five minutes out of the way, they cruised into a 2-0 lead after the first quarter before closing out an 8-0 success.

Man of the match went to Jenson who got a hat-trick on his eighth birthday while Alfie climbed off sick bed to play the final 10 minutes, scoring the final goal in the process.

Joshua got two of the others while Freddie and Ethan bagged one each.

Team manager Ahmet Izzet said: "I'm really proud of the team once again. Well done to the boys for an unbelievable season."

Football
Guilden Morden News
Steeple Morden News
Royston News

Don't Miss

A case of monkeypox has been identified in Hertfordshire, the county council has said (File picture)

Hertfordshire County Council

Council confirms first monkeypox case in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Vintage steam engines were on display at Steam at the Hoops in Bassingbourn

All aboard for Steam at the Hoops festival in Bassingbourn

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Mims Davies said Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) is "agile" enough to navigate Britain through a cost-of-living crisis

Cost of Living

Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers his one-year Spending Review in the House of Common

Cost of Living

Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon