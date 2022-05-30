Another trophy for Morden Magpies youngsters

Morden Magpies U9s are at it again with another trophy to add to the collection.

Having already claimed the Cambridge United Abbey Cup and the London Colney Summer Tournament, the youngsters won the seven-a-side Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League Knockout Cup at the finals day held at Netherhall School in Cambridge.

Morden Magpies U9s won the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer League Knockout Cup. - Credit: MORDEN MAGPIES FC

They reached the final with wins over Cambourne Black Dragons (4-0), Bottisham (6-1), Whittlesford Warriors Reds (6-0) and Saffron Walden (3-2) before taking on Bar Hill Sharks in the final.

And once they got a nervy first five minutes out of the way, they cruised into a 2-0 lead after the first quarter before closing out an 8-0 success.

Man of the match went to Jenson who got a hat-trick on his eighth birthday while Alfie climbed off sick bed to play the final 10 minutes, scoring the final goal in the process.

Joshua got two of the others while Freddie and Ethan bagged one each.

Team manager Ahmet Izzet said: "I'm really proud of the team once again. Well done to the boys for an unbelievable season."