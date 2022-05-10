News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Morden Magpies U9s finish season with trophy success at Cambridge United

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:32 PM May 10, 2022
Updated: 2:57 PM May 10, 2022
Morden Magpies U9s celebrate their victory at the Cambridge United Abbey Cup.

A young football team from the villages of Steeple Morden, Guilden Morden and Litlington have finished a positive season in the perfect fashion.

Morden Magpies U9s took the top prize in the Abbey Cup, a five-a-side tournament held at the Abbey Stadium, home of Cambridge United, for the first time.

They won all four of their group games, beating Eynesbury Whites, Bedford Whites, Stotfold Ambers and Ware Lions, and their reward was a quarter-final against Burwell.

That ended in a 4-1 win and they then booked then place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Eynesbury Blues.

As you would expect the last match, played against Saffron Walden, was a tight tussle throughout but a solitary goal was enough to give Morden the victory and the trophy.

Morden Magpies U9s won the Cambridge United Abbey Cup.

Manager Ahmet Izzet said: "I am extremely proud of the whole team and well done to all the boys.

"It was a great day, an amazing experience and an incredible first cup win."


