Mixed results for Royston as women cruise to win, while defeat leaves men frustrated

Royston Ladies. Picture: Lauren Brain Archant

Royston Ladies impressed as they beat Cuffley 29-0 in their latest fixture, but it wasn't such a good weekend for the men as they lost 41-23 to Finsbury Park in a frustrating game.

Ben Ritsema during Royston's defeat to Finsbury Park. Picture: Ross Suter Ben Ritsema during Royston's defeat to Finsbury Park. Picture: Ross Suter

The ladies took to the pitch hoping to continue their winning streak, but they spent most of the first-half defending against a strong Cuffley side.

They weathered the storm and took control in the second-half, with the forwards powerfully driving them on.

Beth Greenie Fletcher got three tries, with Sophie Millett playing an important role with some crunching tackles.

Laura McGillvray also went over late on to round off the scoring and secure the win for the Crows.

The ladies' next game is on December 1 when they welcome St Neots Ladies.

It was a tougher weekend for the men though as they lost to second-placed Finsbury Park.

Things started well for the Crows and they took the lead in the first-half.

Euan Rees and Tom Raymen both crossed over to put them ahead, with William Dacey successfully converting both tries.

Dacey also kicked three penalties in what was an impressive performance from the back.

Finsbury Park fought back though, exploiting gaps in the Crows' defence - especially in the final 20 minutes - to secure what in the end was a comfortable win.

The defeat means Royston continue to struggle near the foot of the table after a poor start to the season.

They face a tough test this weekend when they visit Enfield Ignatians before a fortnight's rest ahead of the visit of Hertfordshire rivals Stevenage.