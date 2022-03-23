Melbourn Village College back in the hunt for footballing silverware

The Year 10 football team at Melbourn Village College have reached the county final. - Credit: MELBOURN VILLAGE COLLEGE

Melbourn Village College are back on the cup trail with more impressive exploits from their footballers.

Following the Year 11 team’s run to the quarter-finals of the English Schools Small Schools Cup earlier this term, the Year 10 boys have reached the final of the county cup.

They beat Impington Village College 4-2 in the semi-final on Melbourn’s new artificial pitch having earlier seen off St Peter’s of Huntingdon 3-0 and Cambridge's Stephen Perse, winning that one 5-2.

They will now play either Longsands Academy from St Neots or North Cambridge Academy in the final.

It is just part of a strong sporting background at the school with many of the squad also part of Melbourn’s basketball team who were narrowly beaten by Chesterton in the district final.

Head of PE Kelly Coghlan said: "Our new pitch has had a particularly positive influence on our girls’ and boys’ football teams with some excellent results.

"The pupils have benefitted from an extensive after-school enrichment programme that utilises basketball, netball and football spaces, in addition to hockey and rugby extra-curricular provision last term.

"We are also currently building several netball and athletics teams for next term."