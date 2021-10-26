Road trips bring double success for Melbourn Squash Club

Published: 5:21 PM October 26, 2021

Ed Aspeling of Melbourn Squash Club in action at Ely. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

Melbourn Squash Club bagged themselves two vital wins on the road in their latest Cambridgeshire League matches.

Jan Brynjolffssen of Melbourn Squash Club in action at Ely. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

Jan Brynjolffssen put the firsts on their way to a 14-9 win at Ely despite losing the first seven rallies and always playing catch-up in terms of games.

However, he kept in touch and managed to seal a 3-2 win in the first rubber.

Mark Oppen of Melbourn Squash Club in action at Ely. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

Skipper Mark Oppen had a day to forget as he went down in straight games but Ed Aspelling put Melbourn back in front, playing with more finesse than his usual shuddering power.

Kate Bradshaw of Melbourn Squash Club in action at Ely. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

The overall contest remain a see-saw affair as Kate Bradshaw fell to another 3-0 loss, meaning it was all down to the top-string match to decide the overall contest.

Vinod Duraikan of Melbourn Squash Club in action at Ely. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

And Melbourn’s Vinod Duraikan did not let his team down, started in exceptional fashion before cruising to a 3-0 win thanks in part to a string of devastating drop shots and consistent play.

Oppen said: "The team really came together to make up for the two lost matches and the first-string decider was played so well by Vinod.

"It was a great night of competitive squash.”

The seconds victory at their Cambridge University counterparts also went to the final contest before they too triumphed, this one 15-8.

Thomas Higginson picked up their first win, beating Nick Chornay 3-1 after Gareth Jones had fell to a 3-0 loss against Andre Nowaczek.

Sean Hamilton recovered from losing his opening game to Mohsin Syed to level up at 1-1 but he was eventually worn down by Syed’s relentless chasing and retrieving, the Uni player winning 3-1.

It meant skipper Roger Woodfield had to in his match against Kieran Paterson and he did so with plentiful use of his trademark drop shots and wrong footers.

The decider pitted Melbourn’s Colm O’Gorman against Hannah Blythe with the CU player winning the first game 15-13.

But O’Gorman gradually took control and as the home player became unsettled he powered to a 3-1 win and clinching the first league success this year for the second team.

Woodfield said: “We needed solid performances to come out on the winning side of many very close games.

"Special mention goes to Thomas Higginson who was making his debut for Melbourn.

"He won the tightest contest of the match with a most impressive performance."