Melbourn Squash Club march on with 11th straight victory
Melbourn's first-team keep marching on in Cambs Squash League Division Two - picking up their 11th win from 11 this season.
The latest success came with a 19-5 win at Hunts County and they started in superb fashion, Ed Aspelling claiming a comfortable 3-0 win.
However, things got more complicated in the next two strings as Mark Oppen had to scrap from 2-1 down before winning 3-2 while the opposite was true for Kate Bradshaw who saw a two-game lead evaporate into a 3-2 defeat.
But Vinod Duraikan ensured the winning bonus with a 3-0 win, leaving Matt Sampson to wrap things up with a similarly clinical victory.
Melbourn 2nds were also away at Hunts County but their Division Three clash went the other way as the hosts won 15-8.
Thomas Higginson showed what has been missing as his first game since Christmas brought a 3-1 win although Hunts levelled with the same score beating Sean Hamilton.
Mark Asker won 3-0 at third strong but when second Liam Murphy lost by the same score it all came down to skipper Jan Brynjolffssen.
A fourth-set tie-break earned the Hunts player a 3-1 win though and gave them the overall success.
Brynjolffssen said: "On another day any of me, Liam or Sean might have won our strings, we all had our chances, but the clear performance of the night was Thomas who played excellently to grind down a solid and experienced opponent."