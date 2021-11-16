Melbourn cruise to fourth straight win as perfect record continues
Melbourn Squash Club's first team made it four wins from four in Cambs League Division Two with victory away to Peterborough.
They lost the first rubber but began the fightback with Mark Oppen winning 3-0.
Hopes were high for the visitors with a full-strength side available, only for them to fall behind after Ed Aspelling 5 was beaten 3-0. Skipper Mark Oppen (4) started the fight back, pinning his opponent deep into the backhand corner with a string of precision lobs and despatching the weak replies to cruise to a 3-0 win.
Kate Bradshaw also came through her match in reasonable comfort, sealing a 3-1 success, while Vinod Duraikan played superb tactical squash to win 3-0.
Top-string Matt Sampson also cruised to a straight-game victory.
Skipper Oppen said: "The team really played well on the night, on unfamiliar courts and against a team with a reputation for putting out experienced opponents."
There was less joy for the seconds though as they went down 14-6 to league leaders Newmarket.
They could only win one of the five matches by the unbeaten hosts, Thomas Higginson picking up the success at fifth string after coming from 2-0 down to Charlie Crisp to win 3-2.
They now sit fifth in Division Three after five contests.