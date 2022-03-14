Championes! Melbourn claim squash crown with game to spare

Melbourn Squash Club's first team have been crowned Division Two champions in the Cambs Squash League. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH CLUB

Melbourn cruised to the points they needed against Peterborough to be crowned Cambs Squash League Division Two champions with a game to spare.

The Village College-based club never had to hit top gear against a short-numbered and understrength visiting squad who only travelled with four players after illness brought a late withdrawal.

That handed Melbourn a one string advantage to start the evening with, which was soon added to when Ed Aspelling and Mark Oppen both won 3-0, although the latter did have to come through two tie-breaks in his three games.

Those scores were enough to hand Melbourn the victory on the night but the title confirmation still required another three games to be won over the course of the final two strings.

They only needed the one as Vinod Duraikan made it 15 straight games won before Matt Sampson also cruised to a 3-0 success, amazingly having not dropped a game in the 12 matches he has played this term.

The Division Two Two crown also means Melbourn will be promoted, making an immediate return to Division One, and they will re-enter the top flight believing they are significantly stronger than the relegation season just before the pandemic.

Skipper Oppen said: "It was unfortunate Peterborough's team were weaker than they would have liked but the squash was still competitive on the night and it was an excellent win for us."