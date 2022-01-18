Meet the new year, same as the old year for unbeaten Melbourn Squash Club

Melbourn's first-team made it nine wins from nine in Division Two of the Cambs Squash League but this one was not without its problems.

They were two points away from defeat at one stage against Stamford who had started the match the stronger.

Melbourn debutant Liam Murphy lost 3-0 while Ed Aspelling went down 3-1 after dominating the first game.

And when skipper Mark Oppen went 2-0 down, the writing appeared on the wall.

However, he edged the next game 15-13 before taking the match win 3-2 and from there the tide changed.

Vinod Duraikan and Matt Sampson both won to see Melbourn home 15-8 overall.

Oppen said: “It was great to see Liam in his debut match for the team and although it wasn't the result he'd have liked, the games were still very close.

"The overall team result on the night was far tighter than expected, the third string match was the recovery of the night."

The seconds meanwhile lost to a strong Comberton squad in Division Three.

Most of their points were provided by Colm O’Gorman, although even these were somewhat fortunate as O’Gorman was a game behind and trailing in the second when his opponent was forced to retire hurt, handing the Melbourn player a 3-1 win.

Sean Hamilton contributed the other point by winning his opening game before losing 3-1 while Jan Brynjolffssen, Gareth Jones and Roger Woodfield all went down 3-0.