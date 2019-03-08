Advanced search

Melbourn Squash Club star helps England to Home Internationals success

PUBLISHED: 14:12 08 May 2019

The successful England Over 35s team: Reka Gay (Cambridgeshire), Vix Smith (Surrey), Nicky Green (Norfolk), Keeley Johnson (Kent), Kate Bradshaw (Cambridgeshire), Ria Kennerley (Staffordshire).

Archant

A squash player from Melbourn has played her part in a success for England.

Kate Bradshaw was one of the six-strong Over 35 side that took the overall win at the Masters Squash Home Internationals.

Played in Cardiff, England took on and beat both Ireland and Scotland before defeating the hosts to lift the trophy.

Bradshaw was involved in the win over the Scots, as was fellow Cambridgeshire county player Reka Gay.

The game against Wales saw the two unbeaten sides in the tournament come together.

Bradshaw got things going with what turned out to be a hard-fought victory.

She had seen a two-set lead evaporate at 8-8 in the fifth it could have gone either way.

However, fending off a match point and to the crowd's disappointment, Bradshaw rallied and clinched the game with a 12-10 success.

The rest of the matches went almost without a hitch as England clinched the title.

