News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Melbourn closing in on Cambs Squash League title after success over St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:27 AM March 2, 2022
Melbourn are closing in on the Cambs Squash League Division Two title after a win over St Neots.

Melbourn are closing in on the Cambs Squash League Division Two title after a win over St Neots. - Credit: TIM IRELAND/PA

The first-team at Melbourn Squash Club are in pole position now to take the Division Two title in the Cambs Squash League after a key win.

They beat third-placed St Neots 17-6 and with rivals Ely suffering an unexpected defeat at Cambridge, Melbourn are now four points clear at the top of the table.

They also have a game in hand, three matches left compared to Ely's two.

Ed Aspelling got them off to a fine start against St Neots with a 3-1 win, which included a perfect 15-0 score in the second game.

Skipper Mark Oppen continued that on with a fairly straight-forward 3-0 success.

Kate Bradshaw made an excellent start against a very tall and hard-hitting opponent and led 13-7 in the first game but slipping to defeat on a tie-break.

The St Neots player then wrapped up a 3-0 win and while the score didn't reflect the closeness of the match, Vinod Duraikan's 3-2 did and it took all of the Melbourn man's tenacity, fitness and will to win to edge his former Welsh masters international.

Most Read

  1. 1 Regulations sought after restaurant staff found at 'risk of harm' in outbuilding
  2. 2 Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her
  3. 3 Police officer sacked over sex toy photos
  1. 4 Suspended sentence for footy fan who racially abused Rio Ferdinand
  2. 5 Do you know about these deserted Hertfordshire villages?
  3. 6 'Action needed' to reduce speed on A505
  4. 7 Van driver, 67, arrested after Cambs motorist, 26, killed in A45 crash
  5. 8 When you can see the International Space Station in the coming weeks
  6. 9 Asda recalls items of children's clothing due safety concerns
  7. 10 Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of others 

That left Matt Sampson to wrap up the victory with a 3-0 success.

Oppen said: "St Neots are a difficult side to beat but the team delivered another excellent win that maintains our league position."

The seconds had a close encounter with Cambridge thirds, going down 3-2 in strings.

The two winners for Melbourn came in the first string, Jan Brynjolffssen recovering from losing the first game to win 3-1, and second string where Liam Murphy played some of his best squash this season, coming from 7-1 down in the first game to win 3-1.

Jamie Ware lost 3-2 after leading 2-1 and there was a rare reverse for Thomas Higginson who won the opening game but lost 3-1.

The other game saw Colm O’Gorman downed 3-0.

Second-team skipper Roger Woodfield said: "This really was a close contest. Jan and Liam got us into a strong position but Thomas and Colm were up against very strong opposition.

"The match turned on Jamie’s game and he made a great effort but was narrowly beaten 3-2.

"We were naturally disappointed to lose but, as always, we gave it our best shot."

Melbourn News
Royston News

Don't Miss

Image of the convicted Matthew Clayden, who will serve 2 and a half years in prison.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Hertfordshire man, 32, jailed after rape in Aylesbury Buckinghamshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Nine men and four women were found inside the back of a lorry at Cambridge Services, near Swavesey

A14

Man arrested after nine men and four women found in lorry trailer on A14

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A tree fell on Keith and Sarah Kearney's home in Royston during Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice: Couple calls for woodland to be cut back after tree falls...

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon