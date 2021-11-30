Perfect record still intact as Melbourn teach students a lesson

Melbourn maintained their 100 per cent record in Division Two of the Cambs Squash League with a crushing 20-1 win over Cambridge University.

It wasn't always straight-forward, Mark Oppen and Jan Brynjolffssen both needed to save game balls in their opening games before winning subsequent tie-breaks and then going on to record 3-0 successes.

Ed Aspelling found himself at 1-1 in games before finding his rhythm and picking up a 3-1 victory.

Melbourn’s top two put it swifter starts, Kate Bradshaw and Vinod Duraikan easing through to straight-game wins.

Melbourn skipper Oppen said: "Even with our number one missing this week and everyone having to move up a position, it was another superb win from the team.

"Although we are doing really well in the league standings, we mustn't let this distract us.

"Continuing our excellent levels of play as we head towards the half-way-stage is really all we need to focus on now.”

Colm O'Gorman in action for Melbourn Squash Club against Spalding. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

The seconds, however, went down to a 20-5 loss at Spalding in Division Three.

Liam Murphy and Thomas Higginson both wend down 3-0, although the latter lost each game by just a handful of points, while Gareth Jones lost 3-1 after levelling at 1-1.

Both Colm O’Gorman and Roger Woodfield went agonisingly close but lost 3-2 in the final game.

O’Gorman led twice in games and but lost the last two while Woodfield was even closer to victory.

He took the first two games and led 13-11 in the third before the match slipped away from him.

He said: "Although we were beaten by a stronger team, it was disappointing not to come away with more points, particularly as we were so well placed to win the second and fifth string matches."

Melbourn Squash Club is based at Melbourn Sports Centre, which is located on the site of Melbourn Village College.

The club is open to new members and as well as teams playing in the county leagues, Melbourn has an active internal league and runs a casual club night each Sunday.

Club coach Chris Shaw is qualified to England Squash level two and offers coaching for adults and juniors, including non-members.

For more information go to www.melbourn-squash.club or email melbournsquashclub@gmail.com