Melbourn Squash pay homage as club legend Kate Nankivell hangs up her racket

Published: 7:00 AM June 7, 2021

Melbourn Squash Club's ladies team from the 1987-88 season with Kate Nankivell on the right of the front row. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

Melbourn Squash Club have paid tribute to one of their longest-serving members after she decided to put the racket away for good.

Kate Nankivell has given four decades of play and service to the club but has now taken a step away.

She has been involved across the whole spectrum of the The Moor-based club since the mid 80s.

Treasurer Colin Taylor said: "Kate was one of our early original players. Memberships started rolling in from June 1984 and Kate joined on November 7 that year.

"Once she had joined as a player, she became an integral member of the club from player to women’s captain, coach and membership secretary.”

Secretary Jan Brynjolffssen said “Kate ran junior training at Melbourn for a number of years, both club sessions and lunchtime ones for pupils of the village college.

"She taught many children in the north Herts/south Cambs area to play squash, including me.

"There are many who benefitted from her calm and insightful approach to coaching."

Chairman Roger Woodfield added: “Melbourn Squash would not be the thriving club it is today without Kate’s commitment over the years, which is massively appreciated.”