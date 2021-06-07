Melbourn Squash pay homage as club legend Kate Nankivell hangs up her racket
- Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH
Melbourn Squash Club have paid tribute to one of their longest-serving members after she decided to put the racket away for good.
Kate Nankivell has given four decades of play and service to the club but has now taken a step away.
She has been involved across the whole spectrum of the The Moor-based club since the mid 80s.
Treasurer Colin Taylor said: "Kate was one of our early original players. Memberships started rolling in from June 1984 and Kate joined on November 7 that year.
"Once she had joined as a player, she became an integral member of the club from player to women’s captain, coach and membership secretary.”
Secretary Jan Brynjolffssen said “Kate ran junior training at Melbourn for a number of years, both club sessions and lunchtime ones for pupils of the village college.
"She taught many children in the north Herts/south Cambs area to play squash, including me.
Most Read
- 1 5K your way! Royston in Blue goes virtual for 2021
- 2 Pupils have a wild time making new friends
- 3 Adopt a litter area campaign to help keep our streets clean
- 4 Free museum workshop to explore growing up in digital age
- 5 Twins hit the right notes with lockdown performances
- 6 Missing Hatfield man found safe
- 7 Open Cambridge returns in September for a feast of events over 10 days
- 8 More than 300,000 vaccinated in our area
- 9 New ward bids to help hospital's Covid recovery plan
- 10 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
"There are many who benefitted from her calm and insightful approach to coaching."
Chairman Roger Woodfield added: “Melbourn Squash would not be the thriving club it is today without Kate’s commitment over the years, which is massively appreciated.”