News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Melbourn Squash Club top of the tree at Christmas after another win

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:45 PM December 14, 2021
Mark Oppen, first-team captain at Melbourn Squash Club.

Mark Oppen, first-team captain at Melbourn Squash Club. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

Melbourn head into the Christmas break on top of the pile after maintaining their perfect record in Division Two of the Cambs Squash League.

They beat Cambridge seconds 18-6 in what was a game in hand.

Only one string went against them, an injured Mark Oppen battling bravely before succumbing 3-1.

However, Ed Aspelling (5) won by the same score against an experienced opponent while Kate Bradshaw had the biggest battle before re-finding her form in the final game to win 3-2.

The final two strings though were as straight forward as they come with both Vinod Duraikan and Matt Sampson each won 3-0, the latter dominating his match and conceding fewer than 10 points. 

Melbourn skipper Oppen said: "It was another fantastic result that places the team in a perfect position ready for the second half of the season.

"We've had some close results that have tested the team at times, but thankfully we managed to maintain our levels of play and lead when it counted most during those vital game points." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum and daughter take on 12 marathons in 12 months for cystic fibrosis charity
  2. 2 'I made memories that have lasted a lifetime' - former Land Army Girl celebrates 99th birthday
  3. 3 Queues building at vaccine centre following PM's booster announcement
  1. 4 Fatal crash: Motorist charged with careless driving while under the influence of cannabis
  2. 5 Festive family fun at Royston's Christmas celebration
  3. 6 Downing Street Christmas party 'an insult to those that were grieving loved ones'
  4. 7 Tickets now on sale for Royston Town Pantomime
  5. 8 Walkers mince pie crisps among items recalled after safety concerns
  6. 9 Miracle on 34th Street is ‘presented so elegantly’
  7. 10 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight

The second team had their Hereward Cup game at Kimbolton postponed.

Melbourn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Generic Photo of a woman looking at her mobile phone. See PA Feature FINANCE Mobile Phone Bills. P

Herts Live News

Man assaulted during attempted robbery of mobile phone

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Paul Clark North HErts council

North Hertfordshire District Council

North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his four stage lockdown exit plan during a media briefing in D

Downing Street: Our MPs' responses to alleged illegal Christmas party

Bianca Wild

person
Christian Govan has overcome many challenges to write a book about his life

Businessman talks overcoming mental health struggles and drug addiction

Bianca Wild

person