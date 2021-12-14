Melbourn Squash Club top of the tree at Christmas after another win

Melbourn head into the Christmas break on top of the pile after maintaining their perfect record in Division Two of the Cambs Squash League.

They beat Cambridge seconds 18-6 in what was a game in hand.

Only one string went against them, an injured Mark Oppen battling bravely before succumbing 3-1.

However, Ed Aspelling (5) won by the same score against an experienced opponent while Kate Bradshaw had the biggest battle before re-finding her form in the final game to win 3-2.

The final two strings though were as straight forward as they come with both Vinod Duraikan and Matt Sampson each won 3-0, the latter dominating his match and conceding fewer than 10 points.

Melbourn skipper Oppen said: "It was another fantastic result that places the team in a perfect position ready for the second half of the season.

"We've had some close results that have tested the team at times, but thankfully we managed to maintain our levels of play and lead when it counted most during those vital game points."

The second team had their Hereward Cup game at Kimbolton postponed.