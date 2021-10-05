News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Melbourn Squash Club emerging from their enforced hibernation

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:54 AM October 5, 2021   
Melbourn Squash Club are getting back to both casual and competitive play.

Melbourn Squash Club are getting back to both casual and competitive play.

Activity is picking up again at Melbourn Squash Club after the disruptions of the last 18 months.

Membership requests as well as casual court bookings are both starting to pick up again for the club based at Melbourn Sports Centre on The Moor.

The club's social Sunday evenings have also begun again and competitive action returns in the form of two teams in the Cambs League

Club secretary Jan Brynjolffssen said “Our internal league has been up and running since restrictions eased in June and we are now looking to operate on an ongoing basis, initially fortnightly on Tuesday evenings.

"Our junior coaching session that launched very successfully in the autumn of 2019 has been disrupted by events but it too is now back up and running though we are currently in the process of moving it from Sunday mornings to after-school on Wednesdays."

Melbourn Squash Club are getting back to both casual and competitive play.

Melbourn Squash Club are getting back to both casual and competitive play. - Credit: MELBOURN SQUASH

Club chairman Roger Woodfield added: “I am delighted squash has resumed in all its formats at Melbourn.

"We have invested a lot in improving and refurbishing the facilities but our immediate focus is to attract new members and encourage past members to re-join” 

For more information on both membership and casual play email melbournsquashclub@gmail.com or go to www.melbourn-squash.club

