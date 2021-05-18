Melbourn Bowls Club to host the annual open day for newcomers and the general public

Published: 4:30 PM May 18, 2021

In common with many other sports, bowls has been badly affected badly during the last 12 months.

But things are now starting to improve and Melbourn Bowls Club is revelling in their return to the green, with the new outdoor season already in full swing.

The next major mark on the calendar comes on Sunday with the annual open day.

Starting at 2.30pm, The Moor-based club, situated behind the children's playground, will open its doors to non-members and invite them to come along and try their hand at bowls.

A spokesman for the club said: "Everybody is welcome, whether they have bowled before or not. No equipment is needed, just wear flat shoes and coaching will be provided on the day.

"Bowls is a great social activity, and is one of the few sports where an 18-year-old can compete on equal terms with an 80-year-old and at Melbourn, male and female players are treated equally.

"There is plenty of scope for new and experienced players to participate in weekly roll-up sessions or matches, with well over 100 fixtures, league and friendly, arranged for this season.

"New members are offered a reduced rate membership for the first year."