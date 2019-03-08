Advanced search

Double Olympic champion shows Royston Rockets the tricks of his trade

PUBLISHED: 14:12 06 May 2019

Royston Rockets BMX Club were given a masterclass by double Olympic champion Maris Strombergs. Picture: JESS TURNER PHOTOGRAPHY

Royston Rockets BMX Club were given a masterclass by double Olympic champion Maris Strombergs. Picture: JESS TURNER PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Royston BMX Racing Club were given a very special masterclass by an Olympic champion.

Royston Rockets BMX Club were given a masterclass by double Olympic champion Maris Strombergs. Picture: JESS TURNER PHOTOGRAPHYRoyston Rockets BMX Club were given a masterclass by double Olympic champion Maris Strombergs. Picture: JESS TURNER PHOTOGRAPHY

Maris Strombergs won the gold medal at the Beijing games in 2008 before successfully defending his title in London four years later.

His time at Lee Valley still stands as one of the fastest BMX times in history.

Strombergs' UK clinic Tour is now in its second year and sees the Latvian champion travel round the country, passing on his skills to riders at regional and national level as well as training ideas to coaches.

The Royston members had over two hours of solid coaching round the track culminating with a chance for photos with one of the great BMX racers .

If you who want to have a try at BMX riding or racing, the Rockets have a “come and try” day on Saturday, June 1, starting at 10.30am and lasting two hours.

A small number of loan bikes and helmets are available and coaches will be on hand to assist.

For more information go to www.roystonrockets.co.uk or visit the club on Saturday afternoons or Tuesday evenings.

