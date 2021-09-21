Girl power and horse power prove a winning combination for Meldreth racing driver Lizzy

Published: 1:19 PM September 21, 2021

Lizzy Dudley flanked by runner-up Alfie Nelson-Westlake (left) and James Gwilliam following the final rounds at Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb 2021. - Credit: TONY ADAMS PR

Watch out Lewis Hamilton, there could be a new star driver from Hertfordshire on her way up the ranks - and she only passed her test last year.

Lizzy Dudley from Meldreth saw off all the boys to claim the inaugural Autocar-Shelsley Walsh Young Drivers Championship, with the finals held at Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb, near Worcester.

The 18-year-old drove consistently over one sprint and five hill climb meetings throughout the season, going on to become a clear winner of the nine-strong field.

University student Dudley said: "I only passed my test in August last year so this has been a great chance to get involved in really exciting motorsport competition and at a reasonably affordable cost.

“To win this title is absolutely fantastic and these guys have now become firm friends.

"We are all looking forward to having another go against each other next year.”

Championship organiser, Paul Matty said: “Having gazed around the paddock last year we realised that many hill climb competitors are mostly of a certain age and with youngsters getting such a bad press these days we decided to launch this scheme to help keep them off the streets and introduce new blood into the sport.

“Generous sponsors helped to support the original idea which sees each competitor driving identical Vauxhall Corsa cars, with absolutely no modifications allowed and a budget cap of £3,000 including all safety gear.

"We are delighted to see Lizzy crowned as our first champion.

“This scheme has provided a unique opportunity for youngsters to get involved in grassroots motorsport in a safe and controlled environment and has proved to be a great success, so we hope that these young drivers will now go on to compete in bigger and better things in the future.”

Runners up in the championship were Alfie Nelson-Westlake and James Gwilliam with the innovative competition supported by Autocar magazine, West Mercia Police and the Midland Automobile Club.