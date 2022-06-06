King James Academy footballers connect four to complete a stunning season

The Year 5 and 6 football team at King James Academy with their haul of trophies. - Credit: KING JAMES ACADEMY

A penalty shoot-out success sparked delight for players and supporters of King James Academy in Royston - with the county cup completing a famous quadruple.

The Garden Walk-based school's Year 5 and 6 team had already captured the North East Herts District seven-a-side tournament in November before claiming the district nine-a-side competition with a 3-0 win in the final against Ralph Sadleir side from Puckeridge, Herbie Norris scoring twice.

Win number three had come just before the fourth and final success with overall victory in the nine-a-side Wix County Cup final.

Played at Hatfield, the Wix Cup dates back to 1901 and saw King James take on Radlett Prep.

Both teams had impressed on route to the final, both scoring more than 20 and King James having conceded just one.

But in the end it was a comfortable victory for the Royston youngsters, cruising to a 6-0 victory.

Hugh Hollamby set up captain Charlie Emmett for the first and the skipper made it two not long after.

Josh Heslam stuck away a rebound from a free-kick for 3-0 and defender Oliver Kimsey found himself in space in the box to make it 4-0.

Jacob Wilday added his name to the scoresheet with a smart finish before Emmett completed his hat-trick, repeating his personal tally from the semi-final.

The cherry on top of the cake came in the seven-a-side Wix Cup although this proved less than straight forward.

They had reached the final win three wins to nil but found Manor Lodge a much tougher nut to crack.

They did take the lead through a sweetly-struck shot from Ethan Fox that found the far corner but needed goalkeeper Henry Cook to be in fine form to maintain their advantage.

He couldn't do it forever though and an equaliser from the Shenley school left the score at 1-1 and the trophy to be decided on penalties.

And that was were fortune smiled on King James as a crucial spot-kick bounce off the post and out to start the celebrations.

Rob Dowler, head of PE and school sport, said: "The boys have worked incredibly hard during this season and have always managed to put in excellent team performances with the focus always being to work hard for each other, play with confidence and most importantly enjoy it."

King James's head of primary Laura Rawlings, simply added: "What a team."