Inter-school sport returns to Royston

Published: 6:39 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 6:40 AM May 12, 2021

The long awaited return of inter-school sport finally arrived this week at King James Academy in Royston .

Pupils and staff have been eagerly awaiting the gradual reintroduction of sport in schools following the latest guidance from national governing bodies and the Department for Education, and King James’ Year 6 Girls football squad were privileged to take the first opportunity.

On Thursday May 7 the Royston school welcomed St Edmund's Prep School, Ware, with both schools well represented with two teams each and a total of 34 players involved.

A number of the girls were experiencing a competitive football fixture for the first time and once the games got underway managed to get straight to it as they were well supported by their more experienced team mates.

The girls enjoyed two competitive games played with a great attitude and some moments of really good quality.

The feel good factor of just being able to play and compete with others again was the overwhelming feeling from all involved.

Both schools finished with a win each and could now look forward to many more sporting events during the remainder of the summer term.

