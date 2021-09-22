King James Academy to continue as school sport hub for north east Hertfordshire

Published: 7:45 AM September 22, 2021

Royston’s King James Academy are delighted to be continuing as the hub site for the North East Herts School Sports Partnership.

Beth Williamson will lead the partnership as school games organiser with the Garden Walk-based school the focal point for sporting events in the area.

The partnership provides pupils, aged between five and 18, opportunities ranging from specific disability events to elite county finals.

Rob Dowler, head of PE and school sport at King James, said: "I have been lucky enough to be working as part of the partnership for 14 years and have witnessed the fantastic experiences that it can provide for pupils.

"The highlights for me are often seeing the older pupils taking on the role of leaders with the younger ones."

The sports partnership also provides first schools and primary schools across Royston and Buntingford with additional chances for staff professional development, competitions and opportunities for sharing good practice.

King James's headteacher Lisa Plowman added: ‘It provides a unique opportunity for staff and students and our young people gain from leadership opportunities provided by the programme.

"Sport plays an integral part in terms of wellbeing, and our inclusive approach is key to ensuring that as many children as possible can engage in a variety of sports opportunities led by our partnership."