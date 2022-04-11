King James Academy pupils praised for sporting successes

King James Academy in Royston have had plenty to celebrate this term - with sporting endeavours high on the list.

The Garden Walk-based school have managed over 100 competitive fixtures so far this year ranging from local friendlies to national cup matches with more than 250 pupils pulling on a school kit.

Rob Dowler, head of PE & school sport, said: "The pupils' enthusiasm and commitment to extra curricular clubs and fixtures has meant that we have been able to see excellent progress from them and most importantly see them have fun working together as they compete."

Assistant headteacher, Asfer Choudhury, added: "It's been fantastic to see our young pupils develop and through their commitment to extra curricular they have reaped the rewards with some outstanding results.

"We know sport requires dedication and practice and seeing improvement has helped our students to understand that with hard work, often comes results."

Among the accolades that have come the way of the children has been the capture of 12 district tiles and three county championships.

These have come in a variety of sport but include table-tennis, swimming, football and basketball.

The King James Academy U11 boys' were crowned sports hall athletics champions. - Credit: KING JAMES ACADEMY

The biggest haul though came in sports hall athletics where the Royston school won three out of the four county titles and finished in third in the other.

Football continues to be the one that brings the most passion. King James won the district cup at U11, beating Ralph Sadleir of Puckeridge 3-0, two of the goals scored by Year 5 Herbie Norris.

Corey Ericsson hit a hat-trick as they won the U12 final while Josh Emmett got a treble in a 5-3 success over Stevenage's Thomas Alleynes at the U14 level, Harry Ogilvie also adding a long-range free-kick.

The U15 Boys played their District final at Priory School, Hitchin, the first game of their new 4G pitch after the official opening, and Oscar Herd scoring the late winner in a 2-1 success.

The pick of the girls' teams was the U16s who finished the District league unbeaten and champions with six wins and a draw.

The biggest football final is still to come with the U11 boys' booking their place in the Herts Wix County final, a tournament first played for in 1901.

Skipper Charlie Emmett got three in the 5-0 semi-final win over Fleetville of St Albans.

There have also been some outstanding individual performances including Tyler Thake in Year 9 who broke the indoor county athletics record for 60m with a time of 7.57 seconds.

And Maddy McGee, playing as the only girl in a Year 8 North Herts League match, scored three including a last-minute winner in a 5-4 victory over Fearnhill School of Letchworth.