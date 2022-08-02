King James Academy cricketers secure trio of major titles

The King James Academy cricket team are regional, county and district champions for 2022. - Credit: KING JAMES ACADEMY

A memorable season for the Year 5 and 6 cricket team at King James Academy has concluded with the regional title joining their county and district successes.

The new dynamo cricket format provides opportunities for players to demonstrate their all-round ability with each player having to bowl an over and bat as part of a pair for two overs during each match.

The south-east finals were held at Saffron Walden Cricket Club with King James full of confidence after a 50-run victory to clinch the North East Herts district title and then an unbeaten run in seven matches to claim the Herts crown.

The finals proved to be a nail-biting affair with narrow wins against schools representing Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Huntingdonshire.

Their final game was against Essex and King James scored 253 batting first.

Essex led going into the final over but the format of the game meant two wickets edged King James in front and give them the win.

Head of PE and school sport Rob Dowler said: "The boys have come together this year to be an incredible team. Every player has been keen to develop and improve so they can offer as much as possible."

King James: Josh Heslam, Ethan Fox, Henry Cook, Oliver Kimsey, Zak Rouse, Robin Kazer, Jon Green, Rory Longland, Luke WIlson.