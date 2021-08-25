Heydon Grange Golf Club delighted with charity fundraising at annual captain's day

Published: 8:00 AM August 25, 2021

Heydon Grange Golf Club's leaders were delighted with the turnout and result of their annual captain's day.

The three skippers at the Fowlmere Road club - Gavin Thompson (club), Deborah Bryan (ladies) and Steve Board (venerables) - were raising money for the three charities they nominated at the start of the golfing year.

Funds were raised in various ways on the day, with the sum of £1,862 going to The MindEd Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and Support 4 Sunflowers.

On the course the competitions were claimed by Pat Bonnett (40 points) Ray Tweddle (42 points) and Kallid Satta (37 points).