Heydon Grange Golf Club delighted with charity fundraising at annual captain's day

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM August 25, 2021   
Heydon Grange Golf Club captains - Gavin Thompson (club), Deborah Bryan (lady captain) and Steve Board (venerables captain). - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

Heydon Grange Golf Club's leaders were delighted with the turnout and result of their annual captain's day.

The three skippers at the Fowlmere Road club - Gavin Thompson (club), Deborah Bryan (ladies) and Steve Board (venerables) - were raising money for the three charities they nominated at the start of the golfing year.

Funds were raised in various ways on the day, with the sum of £1,862 going to The MindEd Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and Support 4 Sunflowers.

On the course the competitions were claimed by Pat Bonnett (40 points) Ray Tweddle (42 points) and Kallid Satta (37 points).

