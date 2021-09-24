Chocks away! Phillips and Nunn bag Spitfire Salver at Heydon Grange Golf Club
- Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC
The aptly-named Spitfire Salver provided a typically dynamic dog fight at Heydon Grange Golf Club.
The trophy, played for annually during Battle of Britain week, is an 18-hole stableford competition and this year's competition was decided on countback, Mike Phillips and Bryan Nunn edging Tony Leigh and Peter Jackson with 39 points.
Heydon ladies also played on the 18th for their monthly medal followed by a four-hole shootout for the top five finishers.
The winner of the medal was Pat Bonnett with a net 73 as she also won on countback from Wendy Osborne and Anne Peers.
Gloria Carse and Mandy Handscombe were the other players involved in the shootout and it ended with a two-way battle between Carse and Osborne.
Played on the par-three fourth, the signature hole of the club's two courses which features two lakes, Osborne unfortunately put her ball into the water giving Carse the victory.
