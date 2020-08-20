Advanced search

Trophy chase brings red-hot competition to Heydon Grange Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 06:29 21 August 2020

Steve Bonnett and Gavin Thompson of Heydon Grange Golf Club won the Linton and Nick Willys trophies.

Steve Bonnett and Gavin Thompson of Heydon Grange Golf Club won the Linton and Nick Willys trophies.

Heydon Grange Golf Club’s men have been in the thick of competition – competing for two trophies.

The Linton and Nick Willys trophies are both 18-hole strokeplay competitions and with strong fields in each one, it needed a net 71 from Steve Bonnett to take the Linton while Gavin Thompson claimed the Willys with a net 69.

The week also saw Heydon Venerables play their weekly ladder competition and with some high scoring in the hot weather, Richard Atkinson won on countback from Martin Arthur with 42 points.

Players at the club also played in the Captains’ Challange, with the skipper of the men’s and ladies’ section each picking their team for the day.

Played in a Ryder Cup format with nine holes of fourballs, where the better ball was used each time, and nine of singles, it was the Mandy Handscombe and the ladies who ran out the winners by 19 points to nine.

