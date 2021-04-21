News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Season officially under way at Heydon Grange Golf Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM April 21, 2021   
The new captains at Heydon Grange Golf Club: Deborah Bryan, Gavin Thompson and Steve Board.

The new captains at Heydon Grange Golf Club: Deborah Bryan (ladies), Gavin Thompson (men) and Steve Board (venerables). - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

A new golfing season began officially at Heydon Grange Golf Club as they welcomed their three new captains.

Deborah Bryan will head up the ladies' section while Gavin Thompson is skipper for the men.

Steve Board meanwhile will look after the venerables, the club's senior section which is open to anyone over 55.

They were welcomed to their new roles by 54 members and guests who played in the annual captains' drive-in, an 18-hole stableford competition with the main objective being to raise funds for the captain's chosen charities for this year.

The day resulted in the fantastic sum of £1,468 being raised. money that will be shared by the three respective charities: The MindEd Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and Support 4 Sunflowers.

For more information on the club and its plans for the year go to the website at www.heydongrangegolf.co.uk


Golf
Royston News

