Heydon Grange Golf Club welcome new captains with traditional drive-in

The new captains at Heydon Grange Golf Club: Mike Phillips, Debs Tweddle and Richard Gardner. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GOLF

The traditional curtain raiser to the new season has taken place at Heydon Grange Golf Club - as the new captains were welcomed to their roles.

Mike Phillips is the club captain while Debby Tweddle will skipper the ladies and Richard Gardner the Venerables and the trio completed their drive-in from the club's 10th tee.

The day had began with the outgoing captains, Gavin Thompson, Debby Bryan and Steve Board, putting out on the 18th hole.

More than 60 members witnessed the moment before a day of play and fund-raising activities in aid of the new chosen charity, the East Anglia Children's' Hospice, which raised £1,353.

The three charities chosen by the old captains were each presented with a cheque for £1,807. They were MacMillan Cancer Support, Mind Ed Trust and Support for Sunflowers.

Winners on the day were Tineke Westerhuis, Bryan Nunn and John Rodham.

Heydon Grange Golf Club's lady captain Debs Tweddle presents the Spring Trophy to Trish Esplin. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GOLF

The first competition of the year for the Ladies was the Spring Trophy, an 18-hole stableford event which was won by Trish Esplin with 38points ahead of Carol Miller and Glo Carse.