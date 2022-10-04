News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ladies battle it out for silverware at Heydon Grange Golf Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:26 PM October 4, 2022
Gay Rodham and Debby Tweddle with their winners' trophies at Heydon Grange Golf Club.

Gay Rodham and Debby Tweddle with their winners' trophies at Heydon Grange Golf Club. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GOLF CLUB

Heydon Grange Golf Club's ladies were in full competition mood with two pieces of silverware up for grabs.

The Silver Salver is for ladies with a handicap of between 0 and 24 while the Centrefield Trophy was for those with handicap 25 and above.

The silver salver was medal play off the yellow tees at the Fowlmere Road course and this was won by ladies' captain Debby Tweddle.

The Centrefield Trophy meanwhile was using stableford rules with Gay Rodham the outright victor.

Nearest the pin and longest drive in the Silver Salver was won by Carol Miller while the longest drive in the Centrefield event was claimed by Anne Peers.

Tweddle was also victorious in the Order Of Merit shoot out which was held later in the week when she defeated Linda Williams on the last hole.

