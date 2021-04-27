News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Spring Pairs Trophy the first piece of silverware of the season for Heydon Grange ladies

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:14 PM April 27, 2021   
Carol Miller and Elaine Knobel-Forbes of Heydon Grange Golf Club

Carol Miller and Elaine Knobel-Forbes were the winners of Heydon Grange Golf Club Spring Pairs Trophy. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

Heydon Grange Golf Club's women have played for the first big tournament of the year - the Spring Pairs Trophy.

It was played alongside the monthly Stableford and once all players had completed their rounds, blind pairs was drawn to find the winners of the trophy.

Carol Miller won the Stableford with a fantastic 41 points with Glo Carse second on count back with 32 points.

Miller was drawn with Elaine Knobel-Forbes, who also scored 32 points, meaning the duo were declared the winners.

Ladies captain Debbie Bryan did the honours of presenting the trophy.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "Heydon Grange has a small but very friendly women’s section and if anyone is interested in meeting the members, we hold a fun morning on a Wednesday, usually about twice a month.

"Players of all abilities take part in these fun games so if interested, contact Debbie Bryan at deborahbryan@me.com."

For more information on the club go to www.heydongrangegolf.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents rescued from flats after suspected deliberate fire in early hours
  2. 2 Who are the candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner in Herts?
  3. 3 Care home celebrates vaccinations for all with afternoon tea
  1. 4 Discharge 'only start of of recovery' says long Covid-19 Royal Papworth patient
  2. 5 Shepreth emu Marge finds new home with plenty of company after death of pal
  3. 6 Rat baiting carried out at Therfield Heath car park
  4. 7 Heath conservators' 'difficult decision to use rat poison' after littering leads to infestation
  5. 8 Hospital helipad destroyed by USAF aircraft is cleared
  6. 9 Who is standing in Royston Town Council Meridian ward election?
  7. 10 Who are our North Herts candidates for Local Elections 2021?
Golf
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Royston railway station. Picture: Google Street View

Lorry driver's dismay as 'booming' station announcements keep him awake...

Bianca Wild

person
Jake Grimes with his historic find from Therfield Heath. 

Young archaeologist Jake's delight at historic heath find

Bianca Wild

person
Royston Wombles of Ware Abouts Carol Stanier and her son Matthew Kazer

Keep your street clean in Royston Wombles scheme

Bianca Wild

person
Letchworth's Howard Park water jets and paddling pool summer 2019.

Summer is on its way as splash parks set to reopen

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus