Spring Pairs Trophy the first piece of silverware of the season for Heydon Grange ladies

Published: 4:14 PM April 27, 2021

Carol Miller and Elaine Knobel-Forbes were the winners of Heydon Grange Golf Club Spring Pairs Trophy. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

Heydon Grange Golf Club's women have played for the first big tournament of the year - the Spring Pairs Trophy.

It was played alongside the monthly Stableford and once all players had completed their rounds, blind pairs was drawn to find the winners of the trophy.

Carol Miller won the Stableford with a fantastic 41 points with Glo Carse second on count back with 32 points.

Miller was drawn with Elaine Knobel-Forbes, who also scored 32 points, meaning the duo were declared the winners.

Ladies captain Debbie Bryan did the honours of presenting the trophy.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "Heydon Grange has a small but very friendly women’s section and if anyone is interested in meeting the members, we hold a fun morning on a Wednesday, usually about twice a month.

"Players of all abilities take part in these fun games so if interested, contact Debbie Bryan at deborahbryan@me.com."

For more information on the club go to www.heydongrangegolf.co.uk