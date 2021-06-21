News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hallmark Trophy decided in close-run contest at Heydon Grange Golf Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:25 PM June 21, 2021   
Heydon Grange Golf Club's lady captain Deborah Bryan with Hallmark Trophy winner Martin Redgewell

The Hallmark Trophy is presented to winner Martin Redgewell by ladies' captain Deborah Bryan. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

Heydon Grange Golf Club have been continuing to throw themselves into the thick of competition with the Hallmark Trophy the latest on offer.

Played for by both the men and ladies of the club, it is an 18-hole stableford competition played off full handicap.

And the winner on the day after countback was Martin Redgewell who along with Mike Phillips collected 39 points.

Ladies' captain Deborah Bryan was third, one point behind the duo and it was she who did the honours of presenting the trophy to Redgewell.

Heydon Grange Golf Club captain Gavin Thompson with Barn Trophy winners Malcolm Knobel-Forbes and Dave Watts

Club captain Gavin Thompson presents the Barn Trophy to winners Malcolm Knobel-Forbes and Dave Watts. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

Prior to that the men have competed for the Barn Trophy.

That was also a stableford competition but played off three-quarter handicap and with the pairs drawn prior to the competition.

Malcolm Knobel-Forbes and Dave Watts were the clear winners with a fantastic 41 points, beating second-placed Kallid Sattar and Phillips by five points.

They received their prize from club captain Gavin Thompson.

Golf
Royston News

