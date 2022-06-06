News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Esplin the winner of this season's first mixed trophy at Heydon Grange

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:40 PM June 6, 2022
Kevin Esplin was the winner of the Granta Rummer Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club.

Kevin Esplin was the winner of the Granta Rummer Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GOLF CLUB

Heydon Grange Golf Club held their first mixed trophy of the season - with the gentlemen getting the nod this time.

The Granta Rummer Trophy is an 18-hole stableford competition which sees both ladies and men at the Fowlmere Road-based club.

The twist, however, is that each player is only allowed to use three clubs and a putter.

The lack of clubs didn't appear to be much of a handicap though, with some terrific scores coming from the big field.

Winner on the day was Kevin Esplin who conjured up 45 points. Debs Tweddle came second with 39 points after count back to Alan Goldsworthy.

There was success also for a young Royston golfer too.

Ava Gadsby came out on top in the Redbourn Golf Junior Open in Hertfordshire, part of the Justin Rose Junior Golf Championship.

Golf
Royston News

Don't Miss

Police are investigating the theft of sun cream worth £100 from Boots in Royston

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Sun cream to the value of £100 'stolen' from Royston Boots

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Children are invited to take part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee trail around Royston

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Celebrations planned for Royston over the Jubilee weekend

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Council leader, Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg called Gary a "pillar of the local Labour Party and community".

North Herts Council

Tributes paid to former councillor who was 'passionate about local...

Whitney Jones

Author Picture Icon
Winston House, with stone walls and glass windows.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Arsonist jailed over care home fire which 'endangered life'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon