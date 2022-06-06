Esplin the winner of this season's first mixed trophy at Heydon Grange

Kevin Esplin was the winner of the Granta Rummer Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GOLF CLUB

Heydon Grange Golf Club held their first mixed trophy of the season - with the gentlemen getting the nod this time.

The Granta Rummer Trophy is an 18-hole stableford competition which sees both ladies and men at the Fowlmere Road-based club.

The twist, however, is that each player is only allowed to use three clubs and a putter.

The lack of clubs didn't appear to be much of a handicap though, with some terrific scores coming from the big field.

Winner on the day was Kevin Esplin who conjured up 45 points. Debs Tweddle came second with 39 points after count back to Alan Goldsworthy.

There was success also for a young Royston golfer too.

Ava Gadsby came out on top in the Redbourn Golf Junior Open in Hertfordshire, part of the Justin Rose Junior Golf Championship.