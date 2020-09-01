Worthy winners as Heydon Grange Golf Club remembers Lucy and Natalie Godfrey
PUBLISHED: 10:13 01 September 2020
Heydon Grange Golf Club continued their competitions following lockdown with the annual Lucy and Natalie Godfrey Memorial Trophies.
The events at the Fowlmere Road club remember two sisters killed in a fire and are played over 18 holes in a stableford format.
Cold and windy weather meant conditions were almost as much of a challenge as the course but after battling the elements the worthy winners were Deborah Tweddle, who took the Natalie Godfrey Trophy with 27 points, and Malcolm Knobel-Forbes who claimed the Lucy Godfrey Trophy with 31 points.
In other action the Venerables played their weekly ladder competition, with Steve Board taking this week’s prize on countback from Martin Appleton with 37 points and the ladies’ midweek medal competition went the way of Carol Miller.
She took the top step on the podium with a winning net score of 78.
