Advanced search

Worthy winners as Heydon Grange Golf Club remembers Lucy and Natalie Godfrey

PUBLISHED: 10:13 01 September 2020

Deborah Tweddle was the winner of the Natalie Godfrey Memorial Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club.

Deborah Tweddle was the winner of the Natalie Godfrey Memorial Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club.

Archant

Heydon Grange Golf Club continued their competitions following lockdown with the annual Lucy and Natalie Godfrey Memorial Trophies.

Malcolm Knobel-Forbes was the winner of the Lucy Godfrey Memorial Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club.Malcolm Knobel-Forbes was the winner of the Lucy Godfrey Memorial Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club.

The events at the Fowlmere Road club remember two sisters killed in a fire and are played over 18 holes in a stableford format.

Cold and windy weather meant conditions were almost as much of a challenge as the course but after battling the elements the worthy winners were Deborah Tweddle, who took the Natalie Godfrey Trophy with 27 points, and Malcolm Knobel-Forbes who claimed the Lucy Godfrey Trophy with 31 points.

In other action the Venerables played their weekly ladder competition, with Steve Board taking this week’s prize on countback from Martin Appleton with 37 points and the ladies’ midweek medal competition went the way of Carol Miller.

She took the top step on the podium with a winning net score of 78.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Kneesworth House Hospital patients build their own foot-golf course

Patients at mental health facility Kneesworth House Hospital built their own foot-golf course. Picture: Priory Group

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Royston man jailed after assaulting partner and her family members

Glenn Holland, 44, from Royston has been sentenced to seven months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner, as well as her mother and nephew. Picture: Archant

NHS Spitfire to lead Battle of Britain commemorations at annual Duxford air show

The 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire. Picture: John Davies

Delays after crash on A505 near Royston

There has been a crash on the A505 near McDonald's - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Kneesworth House Hospital patients build their own foot-golf course

Patients at mental health facility Kneesworth House Hospital built their own foot-golf course. Picture: Priory Group

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Royston man jailed after assaulting partner and her family members

Glenn Holland, 44, from Royston has been sentenced to seven months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner, as well as her mother and nephew. Picture: Archant

NHS Spitfire to lead Battle of Britain commemorations at annual Duxford air show

The 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire. Picture: John Davies

Delays after crash on A505 near Royston

There has been a crash on the A505 near McDonald's - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Mum thanks Royston pub staff for their ‘incredible care’ after partner collapses during lunch

Royston's Jolly Postie staff with Isaac, his mum Felicity and aunt Jessica. Picture: David Hatton

Open Cambridge launches 2020 online programme for heritage weekend

Explore the Madingley Garden. Picture: Madingley Hall

NHS Spitfire to lead Battle of Britain commemorations at annual Duxford air show

The 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire. Picture: John Davies

Tenet review: ‘Films as original and audaciously ambitious as this don’t come around very often’

Christopher Nolan's Tenet can now be seen at the cinema. Picture: supplied

Worthy winners as Heydon Grange Golf Club remembers Lucy and Natalie Godfrey

Deborah Tweddle was the winner of the Natalie Godfrey Memorial Trophy at Heydon Grange Golf Club.