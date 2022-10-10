News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Handscombe gets hands on silverware at Heydon Grange

Lee Power

Published: 10:28 AM October 10, 2022
Graham Handscombe

Graham Handscombe celebrates at Heydon Grange - Credit: Marilyn Handscombe

Heydon Grange Golf Club's men's section competed for the Medal and Trophy Winners' Shield recently.

The competition was for those who had won a medal or trophy throughout the season and contested as an 18-hole strokeplay event.

And Graham Handscombe came out on top after a nett score of 70, pipping Ray Tweddle on countback to claim the silverware.

Carol Miller and Stella Bore, meanwhile, combined to good effect to win the ladies summer pairs knockout trophy.

Carol Miller, Stella Bore

Carol Miller and Stella Bore celebrate at Heydon Grange - Credit: Marilyn Handscombe

They joined forces to beat Tineke Westerhuis and Lynette Fisher in their final encounter to secure the silver salver.

Heydon Grange members are now about to start their winter league competitions, which include a variety of formats and see the men battling it out over 18 holes and the ladies playing nine.

